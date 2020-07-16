Amitabh Bachchan Lists '6 Kinds Of People Who'll Always Be Sad'; Warns About Trendsetters

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media in the early hours of Friday to share his thoughts while under treatment for COVID-19 in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor and his son, Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus last week with mild symptoms and have been responding well to the treatment. The 77-year-old superstar shared a picture of himself and captioned the post with a couplet in Sanskrit along with its meaning in Hindi and English.

He wrote, "They that express jealousy always towards others, they whoever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered, they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters .."

About Bachchan's COVID-19 health status

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. "Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days," the hospital insider told PTI.

Apart from the father-son duo, the screen icon's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".

On Monday night, Amitabh thanked his fans and well-wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their messages of love. "The heavy rainfall of your prayers and good wishes has broken all the dams of affectionate bonds. I am flooded with so much love. I can't explain the way you have brightened the darkness of my isolation," he wrote in Hindi on Twitter. "I bow down to you," Amitabh added

Post the actors' diagnosis, 26 staff members working at their bungalows were also tested for COVID-19. On Monday, Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K West ward, said all the staff members tested negative for the virus.

