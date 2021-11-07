Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 52 Yrs Of His Debut Film 'Saat Hindustani'; See Pictures

Amitabh Bachchan went down the memory lane as he shared a throwback picture to celebrate 52 years of the release of his film Saat Hindustani. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the Khwaja Ahmad Abbas' directorial, which also starred Madhu, Utpal Dutt, Shehnaz, A. K. Hangal, Anwar Ali in pivotal roles. The film showcased the heroic journey of seven Indians as they attempted to liberate Goa from Portuguese colonial rule.

Taking to his Instagram account, the superstar shared a monochrome still from the film, noting that Saat Hindustani "released on 7 November 1969…52 Years .. TODAY". The actor had signed the project nine months prior to its release on February 15, 1969. He also celebrated the film signing occasion on his social media handles earlier this year.

Amitabh Bachchan clocks 52 years of Saat Hindustani

Uploading a monochrome still of himself from the movie, he wrote," on 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969…52 Years .. TODAY !!". Fans took to the comments section and dropped several heart and heart-eye emotions as they congratulated the actor. Take a look.

Earlier this year, the superstar shared a fan-made collage and retweeted it mentioning "It was today that I entered the film industry. February 15, 1969. 52 years! Gratitude." He also shared a rangoli gifted by one of his fans as he completed 51 years of Saat Hindustani. Uploading a still of the same from Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 12 sets, he wrote," No .... that be not a painting .. that be ‘rangoli’ made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry .. please read the date at the bottom of the ‘rangoli’ it’s 7 Nov 1969 , and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !! Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020 !"

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his film Mayday, which marks the directorial debut of Ajay Devgn. The actor also has films like Brahmastra, Project K, The Intern, Goodbye, and Uunchai in his kitty.

(IMAGE: PTI)