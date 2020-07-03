This Is How Amitabh Bachchan's Character 'Mirza' From 'Gulabo Sitabo' Was Brought To Life

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently featured in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film, helmed by Shoojit Sircar followed the story of two men who lived under one roof and their game of one-upmanship. Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Mirza, in the film Gulabo Sitabo, was most praised. From his appearance in the film to his style of walking and talking, the actor looked non-identical as Mirza. Watch the making story of Mirza to know more about the character.

Making Mirza from Gulabo Sitabo

Director Shoojit Sircar wanted the latter’s character to be unidentical. He said they had a reference image and using the reference image, they recreated Amitabh Bachchan’s look for the film. The makeup and hair itself took hours, and throughout the process, Amitabh Bachchan remained patient, Shoojit Sircar added. Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Mirza was about a man who owns a house in Lucknow and is always on the go to earn money by ill-ways, to make a living.

In the making video, Shoojit Sircar is seen instructing the latter, showing him different ways and styles to deliver his dialogues. Amitabh Bachchan’s unrecognizable face in the film was done using prosthetic makeup. The large nose, the long face, and the wrinkles on the latter’s face were also done using makeup. His outfit was also chosen in a way that resembled his character of an old man in the film. The way the latter walked in the film was also different and never seen in any of his previous films.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan put in extra efforts to bring his character to life in a graceful way. Amitabh Bachchan was seen rehearsing his lines even while the team was doing his makeup.

The producer of Gulabo Sitabo, Ronnie Lahiri said the most difficult part of shooting the film was Amitabh Bachchan’s makeup which took hours to make, and moreover it had to look the same every day. He also added that the entire credit goes to the latter for remaining patient through it all and enjoying the process. Some footage of the making video also included clips in which Amitabh Bachchan is seen having fun with his co-stars and the crew.

