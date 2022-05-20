Amitabh Bachchan Cheers For Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek & Aaradhya As They Attend Cannes 2022

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created magic at Cannes 2022 as she made her first red carpet appearance on Wednesday, May 18. After stealing the limelight on the carpet, the actor was also in attendance at the after-event party event along with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Photos of the Bachchan trio went massively viral on social media and not only fans but megastar Amitabh Bachchan was spotted cheering for his family via social media.

Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai

On Thursday evening, the Shahenshah of Bollywood took to Instagram to reshare the viral photos of Aishwarya Rai posing alongisde her daughter Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan. While posting the picture, Big B captioned it as "पुत्र , बहु , पोती (Son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter)" before adding multiple rose emoticons to finish his note. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan's post caught the attention of Abhishek, he quickly ended up giving his father the 'progress report' of their outing. Check it out here:

Speaking of their attires, expressing her love for pink again after the first look at the film festival, the former Miss World played with shimmer as she graced the event. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a stunning pink designer gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Shinning bright, she brought her ace glitzy game in body-hugging attire which was topped with a matching jacket. Meanwhile, her daughter Aaradhya was seen clad in a red frock and Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The elite Bachchan trio walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the after-party and posed happily for the cameras. Take a look at it below:

Floral outfits can never go out of style and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proved the statement true with her extravagant black gown at her first red carpet appearance. Adorned by flowers, the Bollywood beauty walked gracefully on the French Riviera. The Bollywood diva's stunning ensemble was also designed by fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana. The exaggerated floral detailing was accentuated with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longorio attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/tntAr61RZI — #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 18, 2022

Prior to this, she grabbed the eyeballs in a hot pink Valentino suit as her first outfit of the festival. Aishwarya went for a monochrome look as she opted for matching heels and pink lips.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan/@aradhya.bachchan