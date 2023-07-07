Amitabh Bachchan Connects Ageing With Criticism: The Ridicule Has...

Amitabh Bachchan is well-known for his multi-faceted pursuits. However, the actor's dedicated blog, which he himself writes for, is one of the most intriguing parts of his larger-than-life aura. A recent excerpt from it, carry his reflections on the unusual correlation between ageing and criticism.

Amitabh Bachchan has quite a regular presence on his blog, in which he pens long, winding trains of thoughts open to be read by all his fans and followers.

One of his more recent and intriguing musings, have been on the role of alcohol and cigarettes on his life.

Separately, the veteran actor is currently gearing up for Project K, in which he will star along side Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh Bachchan draws a correlation between ageing and criticism



Taking to his blog to share his musing, Bachchan wrote how he has noticed the role one's age plays in the amount of criticism they may or may not receive. The actor revealed how the more he ages, the lesser criticism he seems to be receiving. Delving into the psyche of those around him, he reflected on how the lot is likely to let his unassumingly incorrect statements and such go unnoticed with the idea that he is almost 81, and does not have long.

(Amitabh Bachchan regularly updates his blog with candid musings | Image: SrBachchan/Tumblr)

An excerpt from Bachchan's blog reads, "Now with age the ridicule has lessened... now with time, they...are convinced that the man is 81, old, decrepit and mental, bear him… it shan’t be for long... and the responses go on with a sense of... poor guy, so uninformed, let him be..."

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on reflection itself

Bachchan's latest blog entry collates his reflections on the act of reflecting itself. His words seemingly suggest that reflection does not necessarily have to be a pensive act that is only indulged in with maturity and age. Bachchan instead, poses reflection as a means of gaining knowledge.