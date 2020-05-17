Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 'Coolie' Accident; Says 'he'd Secretly Write To Jaya In Bengali'

Most people in the world have one birthday, but some special ones, fortunately or unfortunately, have two days to mark the occasion. An incident that had made national headlines at that time was Amitabh Bachchan’s near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie and the day he regained consciousness is termed by his fans and son Abhishek Bachchan as his second birthday. The veteran still has strong memories of the incident, as it was evident in his recent blog post.

Amitabh Bachchan, in the second part of his blog on Sunday, first being about his granddaughter Navya's graduation, shared how the accident had impacted his face. Sharing a monochrome selfie, the National Award-winner wrote that the ‘scars of surgical relevance’ show deeper on his face.

The 77-year-old recalled that a line on his nostril brought back memories of his days at the Breach Candy Hospital ICU in Mumbai. He remembered how he’d be so ‘irritated’ that he’d pull out, during his ‘ stupor and semi coma condition’, the pipes inserted for ‘survival’. So the doctors stitched it permanently to his nostril then thus creating a scar, he revealed.

Bachchan opened up on another scar, on his neck, and said it because of the tracheostomy, the ‘life-saving instrument’ that was put inside his neck. He stated that it’d be almost impossible to talk when the instrument was fitted into the body, and that even gesturing or writing some ‘scratchy words’ on a paper would also be tough.

He remembered how he’s write surreptitiously to actor-wife Jaya Bachchan on the hospital bed in broken Bengali to give him a sip of water. It was ‘forbidden’ by the doctors, and eventually the doctors and nurses would understand what the couple was trying to do. Big B felt his analysis of the incident was ‘too graphic and depressing’ and wished for ‘cut no more’ in his life.

Here's what Big B wrote in his blog

.. the skin and face ages .. the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper .. that line on the nostril .. a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident .. the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival , would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me .. so they found a permanent solution .. they stitched it to my nostril , so I could not pull it out .. and it, the scar has remained .. that scar below on the neck .. the tracheostomy .. in those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you .. you lost your voice till it was there .. if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words .. mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water - forbidden by the doctors .. so the nurses and doctors would not understand .. it never worked .. they would find out .. .. o dear this is getting too graphic and depressing .. cut .. no more , not after the graduation celebrations ..

Amitabh Bachchan was gravely injured after his action stunt alongside Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University on July 26, 1982. After close to a week of prayers, involving some significant steps taken by fans, he regained consciousness on August 2. Abhishek Bachchan had shared how ‘only true Legends are born twice’ to wish his father happy birthday.

Only true Legends are born twice. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan

— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2017

