Amitabh Bachchan Dedicates A Post To Old Junior Artists As He Meets The 'loving Beings'

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is currently celebratinf the success of his latest released film, Jhund, directed by renowed director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. The film, which revolves around a teacher who goes the extra mile to bring about a change in the lives of underprivileged youngsters through sports, hit the big screens on Friday, March 4, 2022. Big B plays the role of a coach, named Vijay Barse, who is also a founder of Slum Soccer.

Amitabh Bachchan hails 'old junior artists' after meeting them

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to his personal blog account and dedicated a post to his 'old junior artists' as he meets them. Big B wrote, "So hard working, alert, concerned and diligent on set .. it is difficult to find fault in their work etiquette .. salutations to them". He further added, "But what has been extremely heartening to the day has been the meeting up with some of the old Junior Artists that have been around much before I even began my journey, and have served consistently since then with the multiple films that I had the good fortune to be in, with them".

Stating that all of them have aged with time, Bachchan continued, "Indeed a folded hand for them .. they have all aged with time but have remained steadfast to the profession .. simple, humble, loving beings .. in the crowds that stand behind, that mime their conversation, that have never aspired to be in the front .. just satisfied with what they have, film after film after film".

Amitabh Bachchan further said that many of them may have wished to play the lead role as he wrote, "Many of them may have aspired to be the lead in the film .. to have that speaking part which could open up other doors for them .. but no .. they have remained where they were 45 years ago and still are their, in their confined space". Stating that they will remain forever in frame, Baghban actor said, "Actors and actresses have come and gone .. but they remain .. in ever frame !"

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan