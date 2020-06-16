Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Charge For The Film 'Black'; Read More Trivia

Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several kinds of films over the years. Many of his movies have also been screened at international film festivals and received massive acclaim from critics. One of Amitabh Bachchan's most acclaimed performances came in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick, Black. Here are some of the rare and unknown facts about Black.

Fascinating trivia on Amitabh Bachchan's film Black

Black revolves around the life of Debraj who is a headstrong teacher. He decides to help a girl named Michelle who suffers from visual and hearing impairment. He explores her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating from college. The film won multiple awards, accolades, and nominations. The popular film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a high rating of 8.2 on IMDb. Check out the trivia about the film:

The film showcases the lead role essayed by Rani Mukherji but that role was first taken to Kareena Kapoor who was later dropped out due to alleged tension with the Bachchan family at that time.

Rani Mukherjee who is known for her famous green eyes wore dark-tinted contact lenses to cover them up.

Black won 11 Filmfare awards and was the only Indian movie at that time with the most Filmfare awards.

The film was named on Bhansali's favorite color i.e black and the film is based on screenwriter Prakash Kapadia's Gujarati play titled Aatam Vinjhe Paankh. That play was inspired by the 1962 film The Miracle Worker.

The popular film was also remade in Turkey and was titled Benim Dünyam.

The film while shooting also had an incident where the set got burnt. Reportedly, there had been a massive fire on the sets at Mumbai's Film City and four fire brigades were called to put out the fire. Post the event Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee met Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his house and told him that they were ready to reshoot their scenes again on the new set.

Now popular actors, Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor worked as assistant directors on the film. The pair was later cast as for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's popular film Saawariya in 2007.

Lead pair, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee studied the sign language for over a period of seven months.

Ayesha Kapur played the role of younger Rani Mukherjee in the film. In real life, she is the daughter of well known Indian businessmen Dilip Kapur, the owner of the popular brand Hidesign.

