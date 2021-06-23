Amitabh Bachchan Donates Medical Equipment Worth Rs 2 Crore To Civic Hospital In Mumbai

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has donated two Class 1 type state-of-the-art intensive care ventilators, along with other medical equipment to the Sion Hospital in Mumbai. The device is used to deliver ventilatory support to critical patients with low oxygen levels, or to those who have difficulty in breathing.

In addition to the ventilators, Bachchan has also donated monitors, CRM image intensifiers, infusion pumps, etc. worth approximately Rs 2 crores to the hospital. Dr Mohan Joshi, superintendent of the hospital thanked the actor for the gesture on behalf of all the doctors and medical staff of the hospital.

The Sion Hospital officials have said that both the ventilators have been operational in the surgical department of Sion Hospital for a few days. About 30 needy patients have been effectively treated with the two new ventilators.

“Both the ventilators donated by Amitabh Bachchan are state-of-the-art and up-to-date computer-based ventilators. The device is used to deliver oxygen to patients with low oxygen levels, or to those who have difficulty breathing,” said Joshi.

Talking about the features of the ventilators, doctors said that the ventilators can provide up to 100 per cent oxygen to needy patients. In addition, the ventilator can increase or decrease oxygen pressure as required and can also deliver oxygen directly to the lungs through a tube. The ventilator also has a non-invasive mask procedure to provide oxygen.

Amitabh Bachchan fights COVID-19

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 77-year-old actor had announced on July 11 that he tested positive for the disease and was hospitalised. Later, in a social media post, shared on August 2, he mentioned that he went into self-quarantine at his home. Minutes before Big B had shared his health update, Abhishek announced the news about his father's negative reports on Twitter. In April this year, Amitabh Bachchan received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.