Amitabh Bachchan Wishes To Turn Into Superman To Destroy Coronavirus, Shares Old Pic

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan posted a throwback picture from one of Abhishek Bachchan's teenage parties. In the social media post, he wishes for a superpower. Know more.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

On Friday, actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself wearing a superman costume. The picture clicked during one of Abhishek Bachchan's parties has made Amitabh Bachchan ponder the current distress caused due to the coronavirus outbreak. Reason for which, the actor wished for superpowers in the social media post. He wrote: "A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' .. काश की वास्तव में हम superman बन कर इस सभयंकर महामारी Corona Virus को सदा के लिए नष्ट कर सकते !!" 

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's social media post: 

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others, have joined hands with the Maharashtra state government to spread awareness about coronavirus. They have been sharing precautionary measures to ensure safety and hygiene amid the outbreak. Check out the post by Big B below.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, is reported to be a superhero flick. The upcoming movie will reportedly hit the marquee in December 2020.

 

 

First Published:
