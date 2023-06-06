Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why He Meets His Fans Barefoot

Amitabh Bachchan has made it a ritual to meet his fans barefoot outside his Mumbai home on Sundays for a meet and greet. He has been doing so without fail for years and a sea of fans gather to catch a glimpse of the star as he greets them. This time around when fans asked him why he meets them bare feet, the star gave an adorable reaction that left his fans stunned.

Explaining why he walks barefoot to meet his fans, the veteran actor wrote, "They ask me somewhat continuously.. ‘who goes out to meet fans bare feet’? I tell them: ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well-wishers on Sunday are my temple’!! You got a problem with that." Soon after, several fans took to the comments to post their heartfelt reactions. In the picture posted by the Goodbye star, he was seen greeting the crowd with open arms.

(Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans outside Jalsa. | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan's ritual of meeting with his fans

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan without fail turns up outside of his Jalsa residence in Mumbai for a meet and greet session. The Baghban actor has made this his weekend ritual despite all his work commitments. He has been doing so for the past 41 years.

(Amitabh Bachchan greets his fan outside his residence. | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 50 years of togetherness with Jaya Bachchan

(Amitabh Bachchan celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary. | Image: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to his fans who wished him and his wife Jaya Bachchan on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. He got married to the Abhiman actress on June 3, 1973. He took to his personal blog and wrote that he felt immense happiness after receiving all the love and care. He further revealed in the brief note that he has been busy with a project and will get back to his fans later.