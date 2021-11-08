Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Desire To Be Part Of Rohit Shetty’s 'Cop Universe'

During the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season, 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar made a grand appearance on the show to promote their new film titled, Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of his 'Cop Universe' featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The movie was released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on 5 November 2021.

In the latest episode of KBC 13, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the Sooryavanshi cast remembers on the show namely Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The KBC 13 host further interacted with the cast while playing the game and expressed his desire to work with the director. Amitabh Bachchan told Rohit Shetty that he always makes blockbuster movies with a blockbuster cast and then asked him whether he ever received a thought of casting him in his film. He then asked Rohit Shetty f he could get a chance to work with him. On listening to Amitabh Bachchan's request, Rohit Shetty was left overwhelmed and stated that he was embarrassing him.

Amitabh Bachchan continued by asking him to least give him a tiny role in his film if he feels he is suitable for his films. He even mentioned how the director works with big stars and added that he can also just stand behind Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and wave his hands. He then asked the director to share tips on what he should do to receive a chance to work with him. Akshay Kumar then left the fans in splits by stating that even he received a chance to work with Rohit Shetty after 17 years.

Apart from Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, other popular actors in the movie include Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram "Simmba" Bhalerao, Jackie Shroff as Omar Hafeez, Jaaved Jaaferi as Kabir Shroff, Gulshan Grover as Kadar Usmani, Abhimanyu Singh as Riyaaz Hafeez and many more.

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty/PTI