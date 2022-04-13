Abhishek Bachchan is currently riding high on the accolades for his performance in the latest social comedy-drama Dasvi which recently premiered on Netflix and JioCinema. The Tushar Jalota directorial follows Abhishek's Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician, who is determined to pass his 10th standard exam whilst serving his prison term. Along with Abhishek, it also stars Yami Gautam as IPS Officer Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur as Chief Minister Bimla Devi.

Abhishek Bachchan is receiving love from all the corners for his praise-worthy performance in the film. Amitabh Bachchan who is his son's biggest cheerleader is currently swelling with pride on the overwhelming response to the socio-drama film. With Dasvi managing to grab fans' attention with its different storyline and stellar cast's performance, Amitabh recently took to his Instagram handle and expressed his 'pride and joy' on his son's back-to-back OTT success.

Amitabh Bachchan overwhelmed by his son's success

On Wednesday, the legendary actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a snippet of a news article lauding Abhishek's acting skills. In the article, Abhishek's back-to-back OTT success has been mentioned and the actor is referred to as reigning in the digital space with his web series and movies.

Sharing the post, the Jhund actor captioned it as “Every father's dream .. !!! and for me a fulfilment !! So much pride and joy you have given me and all the viewers ..Just continue .. my prayers ever with you !! (folded hands and red flag emojis).”

Here, take a look-

As soon as the post surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. Abhishek Bachchan too commented on the post with a hugging face and red heart emojis. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped red heart emojis.

Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for son Abhishek's performance in Dasvi

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a fan’s tweet who was complimenting Abhishek’s performance. Along with the tweet, Big B proudly wrote, “this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan."

Here, take a look-

this shot when he reads the results of the dasvi .. is just just sooo moving and immaculately performed .. so proud of you Bhaiyu .. @juniorbachchan https://t.co/X0BqAzgDWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2022

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan