Amitabh Bachchan Fans Perform Special 'havan' For Actor's Speedy Recovery; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan's stardom has a global outreach and it evidently surpasses standard levels of adoration for an actor when it comes to India. The legendary actor, who is celebrated by his fans and followers on social media and otherwise, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that has become a major concern for millions of his fans across the world. While many have expressed their worries and sent their best wishes for the Baghban actor through social media, visuals of special prayers for the superstar have surfaced online.

Flouting the norms of social distancing amid the pandemic, many fans have gathered at a temple in Ujjain to conduct special prayers for Amitabh Bachchan's health. Pictures of people sitting together and chanting prayers for the actors can be seen as they have also posed with pictures of both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. There are other visuals of a hawan (fire ritual) being conducted in Kolkata's Shyambazar area for Amitabh Bachchan's swift recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID positive

The megastar announced his COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening after news broke of his being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via Twitter, and shortly after, his son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation. He is said to have slept well on the intervening night after his admission and will issue updates via his Twitter. Both are set to retake swab tests as well, as the earlier tests were conducted by a private clinic.

