Amitabh Bachchan Gets A Welcome From 'Radhe Shyam' Makers As Megastar Turns Narrator

Pan-India magnum opus Radhe Shyam headlined by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde been piquing the curiosity of the fans ever since it was announced. After the overwhelming and record-breaking reception of the posters, teasers, and songs from the film, the makers have shared a new surprise for the fans. According to a post by the official Twitter handle of the film, megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined the team as the narrator.

The forthcoming film which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film is shot extensively in Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam is mounted on a mega canvas, boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects, and will see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in never-seen-before avatars.

Radhe Shyam makers welcome Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator

Now, the makers have announced that the iconic actor who has an illustrious career has turned narrator for the film. Given the reach and paramount scale of the film, Amitabh Bachchan with his iconic baritone and stardom brings that much weight and dimension to the film. “Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam,” the tweet read.

Talking about this development, director Krishna Kumar who is excitedly looking forward to the film’s release, said in a statement, “The film is set in the 1970s and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam’s narrator .”

The film is bankrolled by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, UV Creations production. The highly anticipated film is expected to release theatrically on 11th March 2022. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial features Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as his ladylove Prerna. The film's trailer hinted at an intense love story of Vikramaditya and Prerna, which later unfolds some never-seen-before drama. As per PTI, Prabhas once shared his thoughts on the upcoming film and revealed what the viewers would like the most. During the trailer launch event, the Bahubali actor said, "'Radhe Shyam' is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight."

IMAGE: Instagram/AmitabhBachchan/Twitter/RadheShyamfilm