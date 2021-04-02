Amitabh Bachchan Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot; Speaks On His 'historic' Experience

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While informing about the same to his fans and followers via a tweet on Thursday, he took to his blog on Friday morning to share his experience of the same. In his blog post, the actor also shared that not only he but his whole family got the vaccine.

Amitabh Bachchan gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

"DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days", read the introduction of Amitabh Bachchan's blog post. He further added, "Oh .. the entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic !!". On the other hand, the Don actor also shared a picture of a health worker giving him the shot. He is seen in a white kurta-pyjama, wearing headgear and large glasses.

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, former's actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus. The 77-year-old actor had announced on July 11 that he tested positive for the virus and was in the hospital. Later, in a social media post, shared on August 2, he mentioned that he went into self-quarantine at his home. Minutes before Big B had shared his health update, Abhishek announced the news about his father's negative reports on Twitter.

Back then also, the Sholay actor had written about his experience and how he felt alone in the quarantine. One of Bachchan's blog posts read, “As I sit beside myself in the confines of my solitudinous care .. thoughts rush through .. of the many that need attention and were never given .. of the millions that gave me so much admiration and whether I was able to give back in return ..”