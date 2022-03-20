Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The 79-year-old actor has a wide-ranging filmographic resume with many hits. Big B still continues to impress his fans with his acting prowess and has earned a lease-free space in the hearts of many individuals.

The Jhund actor is very active on his Instagram handle and often shares updates about his upcoming projects on his social media. Big B has a jam-packed year ahead of him with a lot of films in his Kitty. Recently, the Runway 34 actor took to his social media handle and dropped a selfie that hinted towards his new project.

Amitabh Bachchan drops a 'pinked-up' mirror selfie

On Sunday, the megastar took to his Instagram handle and shared a mirror selfie. In the photo, the actor is seen travelling in a private jet. He sported a red white coloured Hoodie along with black pants. But what caught netizens' attention was the 'pinked out' strands of hair on the forehead of the Piku actor. Earlier, Mr. Bachchan had celebrated Holi with Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai and the pink stain on his hair is possibly due to that.

Along with the picture, Big B also hinted at his new project in the caption. The Badla actor wrote, "Travelled and ‘pinked’ up .. a new day a new film a new learning .. each day ..".

Here, take a look at the post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "Like the new pink highlights 😍" while another wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sir you are an abundance of inspiration, motivation". The rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Amitabh Bachchan on the professional front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama film Jhund, where he essayed the role of a football coach. The film was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Next in the pipeline, Big B has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy. The film will hit the floors on 9 September 2022. He also has films likes, Goodbye, The Intern, and Uunchai in his kitty.

Image: Instagram@amitabhbachchan