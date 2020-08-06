Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At Trolls; Says 'mirthful Laughter Sheds Bountiful Tears'

For the second time in a row, Amitabh Bachchan has voiced his opinion about the trolls that seemed to have affected the legendary actor. Earlier today, on his blog, Big B shared a poem and wrote about the true nature of those individuals who have a knack to spread negativity about others. Sharing the poem on his blog, the Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote, "Oh dear here we go again".

Amitabh Bachchan takes a sly dig at trolls

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Yesterday did I shed tears over my weakness; today my spell of mirthful laughter sheds bountiful tears," possibly referring to his previous post, in which he had given a befitted reply a troll who had questioned him about his charitable efforts. Now, on August 6, Bachchan penned down a sarcastic poem and took a dig at all the haters who unnecessarily spread hate and negativity about others. In his poem, the veteran actor wrote:

there are some that are in habituate to talk

there are some that take the talk out of the talk;

they that talk have but no habituate with the issue

they take the talk out of the talk, because they have no name on any issue;

axed in hand they set out to cut the renowned respected icon

it is but ludicrous laughable, when they axe the very branch they sit on!!

Yesterday, Big B had responded to a comment on one of his Facebook posts, wherein a user had asked him the reason why he does not donate his ‘extra wealth’ to the needy and poor during such unprecedented times. Thus, Bachchan went on to list all of his charitable efforts. Later, in his blog, the Badla actor shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote, “I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of .. (sic)".

(Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan's blog)

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been moved back home and is currently self-quarantine after he tested negative for COVID-19. However, his son Abhishek Bachchan is still in hospital as he remains Covid-19 positive. Abhishek also recently provided a health update on social media.

