Despite being 79, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fitness levels and his zest to try something new each time, make him one of the much-loved ones by fans. The actor who does not like to sit at home for long and is a workaholic is also quite active on social media. The stalwart whose energy levels are just unmatchable recently treated fans with pictures from his shooting sets.

Amitabh who is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Uunchai', directed by Sooraj Barjatya, in Delhi, is giving tough competition to Tiger Shroff. While fans would be wondering how is this possible, it is pertinent to note that the legendary actor is quite fascinated by the 'Heropanti' actor's acrobatic style and the way he performs his stunts in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan seeks inspiration from Tiger Shroff for stunts

Amitabh took inspiration from Tiger's style and tried to incorporate some in his forthcoming film. The legendary superstar took Instagram and gave a glimpse of the attempt where he tried a move Tiger Shroff is known for and tried to emulate it. Amitabh Bachchan with his signature sense of humour even mentioned, “ Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes.'

On seeing the post and love from the senior actor, Tiger was overwhelmed. He replied to the star and thanked him for the love. Tiger reposted Amitabh's note and penned a beautiful message while thanking the actor for the gesture. "Ok…had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for meon a serious note sir if I still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing #legend #mrbachchan #blessed."

Amitabh Bachchan along with Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been shooting in the National capital for the film. Uunchai will mark Amiatbh's first film Sooraj Barjatya. Apart from Uunchai, the actor has a plethora of films lined up. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. He will next be seen in Runway 34 along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Amitabh also has Project K and Goodbye.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/Tumblr/AmitabhBachchan