Amitabh Bachchan Is Yet To Work With These Prominent Directors; See List

Amitabh Bachchan is arguably among the greatest actors of his era. Big B has worked in several films now and portrayed various distinctive roles that showcase his acting prowess. The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood is 77 years old and still on top of his game. The trailer for his movie Gulabo Sitabo was recently released and it looks promising. The movie is set to release on Prime Video due to the pandemic now and it also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitabh Bachchan has worked alongside various filmmakers now. These include Yash Chopra, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Tinnu Anand, Ram Gopal Varma, and many more. But the real question here is: Who has he not collaborated with yet? Yes, there are several filmmakers with whom Big B hasn’t worked yet. These include Rajkumar Hirani, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and many more. Let’s take a look into it.

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali is among the top filmmakers in the Indian film industry. His movies are cooked with enigmatic as well as thrilling ingredients. He has made movies like Rockstar, Tamasha, Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar has made some popular films like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, and many more. She recently gained much popularity for her work in the film Gully Boy. It won several awards at the Filmfare Awards as well.

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani has made films like Munna Bhai MBBS, PK, Sanju, 3 Idiots, and more. He is much popular for the hilarious elements that he never fails to bring in his films. He is a frequent collaborator with actor Sanjay Dutt and has made several groundbreaking movies with the actor.

Ashutosh Gowarikar

Ashutosh Gowarikar has made several popular films like Lagaan, Swades, Panipat, Jodha Akbar and more. The director is popular for his unique skills. He is also among the top when it comes to period dramas.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt is among the top directors in the film industry. He has made some popular films like Sadak, Aashiqui 2, Murder, Raaz and many more. His films revolve around the concept of love, lust and betrayal.

On the work front

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo . One of the most awaited duos of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will certainly give fans a bang for their buck. The movie is going to be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

