Amitabh Bachchan Issues An Apology Over Giving Wrong Credits To His Father On Twitter

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a correction about a previous tweet, which mentioned the wrong writer’s name in the credits. The tweet made by the actor on August 5, 2020, mentioned his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s initials when the poem was actually penned down by Prasoon Joshi. He corrected his previous claim and also apologized for the mistake through a small text in Hindi. His fans can be seen lending out their support through the comments section.

Amitabh Bachchan corrects himself

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to speak about a mistake he had made in one of his previous tweets. In the latest correction post, he has mentioned that the poem which he had tweeted on the previous day was originally written by Prasoon Joshi and not his father. He stated that the information given out by him was incorrect and hence he was apologising for the claim. He also posted a picture of a few different lines which were written by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The poem used various metaphors of nature to put forth a meaningful and motivating message for the reader. The poem talked about not stopping and going strong with the help of hard work and dedication. The poem used various elements of nature including wind and fire, amongst various others. It also mentioned a few animals like deer and lion while speaking of their best quality. Have a look at the apology along with the poem here.

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।

इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ । 🙏🙏

उनकी कविता ये है - pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had previously jotted down a few lines by poet Prasoon Joshi along with an edited picture of himself. The poem talked about recognizing oneself and the strength and power that people held within them. It spoke about using solace to the fullest to create the best version of a person. The lines also depicted how being alone could give a person the power to recognize themselves in various ways. The poem posted by the actor was much loved by his fans as they were seen flooding the comments section.

T 3817 -

'अकेलेपन का बल पहचान

शब्द कहाँ जो तुझको टोके

हाथ कहाँ जो तुझको रोके

राह वही है, दिशा वही है, तू करे जिधर प्रस्थान

अकेलेपन का बल पहचान ।



जब तू चाहे तब मुसकाए,

जब चाहे तब अश्रु बहाए,

राग वही तू जिसमें गाना चाहे अपना गान ।

अकेलेपन का बल पहचान ।'



~ hrb pic.twitter.com/GDIpfrpVtz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was recently released from the hospital after testing negative for COVID 19. He had been undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

