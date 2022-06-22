Amitabh Bachchan Joins Nach Punjabaan Hook Step Trend, Grooves To Song From Jug Jugg Jeeyo

With just days left for the release of Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the entire star cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote it on a large scale. The upcoming movie starring an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan in the lead, is a family entertainer that gives a close glimpse of the importance of relationships in life.

Ever since the star cast of the film has begun the promotional tour, several Bollywood stars have been grooving to one of the peppy tracks Nach Punjabaan from the movie while looking forward to the release. Not just the stars, the hook step challenge was also taken up by the fans who are flaunting their moves on the same on social media while gaining attention from the film's team.

Amitabh Bachchan enacts Nach Punjabaan hook step

Now joining the bandwagon of other celebrities was megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor, who is quite active on social media, shared a picture on Instagram while enacting the hook-step of the Nach Punjabaan song from the forthcoming movie. "Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," captioned the Sholay actor on Instagram.



In the picture, the Baghban star sported gym looks while donning a violet-coloured tracksuit along with a black headband and wristbands of the same colour. The actor's facial expressions in the picture showed how the veteran star enjoyed grooving to the upbeat song.



Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Maniesh Paul with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli who will be seen making her Bollywood debut with this film. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 79-year-old will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's epic fantasy drama Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is to hit the screens on September 9. Apart from that, Amitabh has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to release in theatres on June 24.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarunDhawan/AmitabhBachchan