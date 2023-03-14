Amitabh Bachchan Joyous Over India's Twin Win At Oscars 2023: It's Our Turn

RRR's song Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers secured two wins for India in the Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Film categories, respectively at Oscars 2023. After the big wins, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the good news. He expressed his happiness and said that India finally earned a "recognition that was long overdue."

In his latest blog, the actor penned, "We won .. a recognition long overdue .. accepting the reward in the eyes of the beholder .. he that Maketh; Delivereth .. and deliver he did .. eventually ..But are we so conscious of the attention .. yes we are not considered .. but we do get .. and deservedly so. Took a while to understand the numbering and the DAY .. but then it finally came and withers in the heat of the Sun , of sudden burst "

..And what it was that kept occupation occupied was the Awards - the OSCARS 95 .. the 95th version of the ceremony .. organised and lit for the moment .. and such a delight to find ourselves in the midst of the Colonial guests .. winning and with delight to be able to tell the World ITS OUR TURN NOW .. NOW .. OUR TURN .. !!!," he added.

Moreover, Bachchan also shared how India is moving forward in the World dominated by the West as a self-sufficient and independent country.

'India has planted its flag abroad'

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "T 4585 - WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY WND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! India has planted it's flag abroad. OSCAR 95."

T 4585 - WE WIN ! WE WIN TWO ! WE WIN FOR COUNTRY AND PEOPLE ! WE WIN !! भारत का झंडा गाड़ दिया, विदेश में !

OSCAR 95 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 13, 2023

These Indian titles scripted history by grabbing the golden statuette. While The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian film to the award in the Best Documentary Short Film category, Naatu Naatu was the first Indian production song to win Oscars. For the unversed, AR Rahman's Jai Ho was backed by a British Production.