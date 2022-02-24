The Bombay High Court on February 24 has directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to take any coercive action against megastar Amitabh Bachchan for acquiring a property in Juhu. The court has ordered the legendary actor to file a representation to BMC in two weeks and asked the authorities to consider the representation in six weeks.

HC instructs BMC to decide over Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu land acquisition

The court granted the petitioners two weeks in case they wanted to file an additional representation and said the BMC commissioner's decision has to be made in six weeks thereafter. It said the petitioners can then take action within three weeks from the commissioner's decision. The BMC on May 22 last year sent a letter to the Mumbai suburban district collector asking him to undertake “appropriate action on measurement and demarcation” of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg, on which the actors’ bungalow Prateeksha is located. “If this road is widened, it will help ease the traffic congestion there and provide relief to the people,” the BMC letter said.

Meanwhile, a division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice S M Modak was hearing the plea by Bachchans, who said BMC issued two notices to them in April 2017, stating that certain portions of the plots near their bungalow fall within the regular line of the street and the civic body intended to take possession of that land along with wall and structures.

In the plea, the Bachchans had stated then that they appointed their representatives to attend to the BMC office, who told its officials that it will be convenient and easier for the civic body to widen the street on the opposite side of the plots in question. As no action was taken for the period of over four years, the petitioners assumed the notices issued were dropped and therefore no formal objection was conveyed to the authority.

