Amitabh Bachchan Just Coined A Hindi Version Of The Word 'selfie'

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle, Twitter and gave the Hindi version of selfie to everyone. Check out his tweet and what the Hindi meaning is

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on his social media handle Twitter. On the platform, he revealed the Hindi version of selfie. The Oxford dictionary defines a selfie as "A photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website." But this is the English meaning. Read to know how Big B defined it in Hindi.

Also Read | How Abhishek Bachchan And Amitabh Bachchan Wished Their Fans Happy New Year

Amitabh Bachchan’s Hindi version of Selfie

The Sholay actor has about 39.6 million followers on his Twitter handle. He frequently uses the social media platform for various reasons. He is known for different kinds of tweets. In his recent tweet, the actor dished out the Hindi version of the word selfie on Twitter. Check it below

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Proud To Receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

However, this is not the first time that the Piku star has tweeted this. In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about the suitable Hindi word for a selfie. He mentioned that many suggestions came to him and so he decided to term it by himself. Take a look at his tweet.

The actor explained the meaning in Hindi and that sparked various reactions from Twitterati. A few of them were impressed, while others expressed their confusion. Check some of the reactions on his tweet.

Also  Read | Amitabh Bachchan To Amjad Khan, Best Dialogues From The Blockbuster Sholay

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Wordplay About 2019 & 2020 Not Being Very Different Is Unmissable

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Bollywood in Badla. The movie received good response. He has been shooting for several films. This includes Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra along with others.

 

 

