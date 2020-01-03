Amitabh Bachchan Just Coined A Hindi Version Of The Word 'selfie'

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on his social media handle Twitter. On the platform, he revealed the Hindi version of selfie. The Oxford dictionary defines a selfie as "A photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website." But this is the English meaning. Read to know how Big B defined it in Hindi.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Hindi version of Selfie

The Sholay actor has about 39.6 million followers on his Twitter handle. He frequently uses the social media platform for various reasons. He is known for different kinds of tweets. In his recent tweet, the actor dished out the Hindi version of the word selfie on Twitter. Check it below

T 3599 - .. at times it is worth the while to look into the mirror .. a selfie of the self ..



SELFIE hindi version

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



व द य स ह उ स च



वदय सह उसच : pic.twitter.com/0VzRVX3w9B — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 2, 2020

However, this is not the first time that the Piku star has tweeted this. In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about the suitable Hindi word for a selfie. He mentioned that many suggestions came to him and so he decided to term it by himself. Take a look at his tweet.

T 3290 - For long there was an attempt to find a suitable Hindi word for 'Selfie' .. many suggestions came to me .. so .. not entirely satisfied I decided to coin one myself :

ITS :



'वदय सह उसच :' 🤪🤪

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र



🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2019

The actor explained the meaning in Hindi and that sparked various reactions from Twitterati. A few of them were impressed, while others expressed their confusion. Check some of the reactions on his tweet.

Hahhhhaaaaaaiiinn...haha..wow!! Is it hindi or Sanskrit..nver have heard these words before @SirjiKiSmiley — 🆎Sr.Bachchan ki MAD Punj🆎an🌹 (@1mgupta) September 16, 2019

That's apt🤗☺️ — Pragya Dubey (@ritzy_pragya) September 16, 2019

Adbhut! sambodhan!!!!! Wah!! Kay khoob "Vaday Sah Usach " 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/KkaPN8Qoby — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) September 16, 2019

Sir Reading this made me remember this tweet by @Being_Humor 😂 https://t.co/nEznLa6zQn — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 16, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Bollywood in Badla. The movie received good response. He has been shooting for several films. This includes Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra along with others.

