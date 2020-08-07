Amitabh Bachchan Asks 'what Can One Say' As He Kicks 'Coronavirus Football' In Recent Post

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital as he tested negative for the novel Coronavirus and since then, the actor been sharing memes on how he battled the deadly infection. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photoshopped meme, which features the actor kicking a ‘Coronavirus’ football. The picture features two Amitabh Bachchans, kicking the infection from either side. Take a look at the picture shared:

Big B: 'What can one say?'

With the picture shared, Big B wrote: ‘What can one say’. Earlier, Amitabh shared a meme picture of a similar sort, which featured Abhishek Bachchan and him kicking the COVID-19 football. In his caption, Big B also penned a quote in Hindi. Take a look:

In July, Amitabh and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to a Mumbai hospital after they contracted the COVID-19 infection. A few days later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya too were admitted. Amitabh’s wife and his daughter, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have tested negative for the COVID-19. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, while Abhishek still fights the novel Coronavirus.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical flick, Ponniyin Selvan. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have left no stone unturned for the movie's success as the much-anticipated period drama has an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nayanthara, Karthi, Amala Paul, Anushka Shetty, Jayaram, and Keerthi Suresh. Reportedly, the sequences of the movie have been shot in Kerala, Chennai, and the dense jungles of Thailand.

The actor will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nagarjuna in the much-anticipated Brahmastra. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

