Amitabh Bachchan Looks Handsome As Ever In Grey Scarf And Red Shirt; Navya Naveli Reacts

Veteran star Amitabh Bachchan has a number of upcoming movies lined up in his kitty. While the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama Jhund, he recently wrapped up the shoot of Uunchai. As the actor is also an active Instagram user, he recently shared a quote from Uunchai along with a dapper picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan recently dropped a picture of himself. The actor looked handsome as ever in a maroon shirt which he wore on black bottoms. He also added a grey scarf to his outfit and looked dapper. The actor wore his glasses and was looking down as the sunlight fell on his face. sharing the picture, Big B shared a quote from the upcoming film Uunchai, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. He wrote, "'Samay ke pahiye ko ulta chalane ki koshish mat karo.. tum bhagwaan nahi ho ki nature ke saath lad sako!' ~ UUNCHAI." The picture caught the attention of the veteran star's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda as she reacted with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently waiting for the release of his film Jhund which faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the film is less than a week away, the actor is continuously sharing some updates on the film. He recently posted a still from the upcoming film in which he was seen breaking a glass down. He wore a black coloured hoodie with matching bottoms in the photo and completed his look with white shoes and a pair of glasses. Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachcha quipped one thing that did not change in his career span of over five decades. He wrote, "After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION."

Details about Jhund

The upcoming sports drama Jhund is based on the real-life story of Vijay Barse, founder of the NGO, Slum Soccer. The film will star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, while Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will play pivotal roles. The movie is helmed by Nagraj Manjule and is set to hit the theatres on March 4, 2022.

