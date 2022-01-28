Amitabh Bachchan Makes Frowning Face, Calls His Work Routine 'tough' As He Dubs For A Film

From Brahmastra to Uunchai, as Amitabh Bachchan has currently a lot on his plate, he recently unveiled his work mode for his fans and gave them a sneak peek at the dubbing session of one of his upcoming films. The moment he shared a snazzy picture of himself on social media, it garnered tons of love and compliments from fans in no time. Even the actor's granddaughter, Navya Nanda gave a sweet reaction to his post. Take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan gives a sneak peek into his work mode

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself in which he can be seen wearing a headphone while sporting a white scarf on the head along with a snazzy pair of red glasses. The photo also gave a glimpse of how he was dubbing for one of his movies while sitting in the studio and posing for the camera with a grumpy look. In the caption, he mentioned how he was swamped with work while adding that he was dubbing for his upcoming film.

The caption read, "Work work work .. routine be the need .. brings you back .. dubbing for up coming film .. tough .. but when was it ever easy" (sic)

Many fans took to Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post and poured in love and sweet compliments for him in the comments section while many of them stated how stunning he looks in his latest work mode. Some fans even expressed their love for the actor by adding fire and heart emojis to depict how lovable and hot he looks while others dropped in heart-eyed emojis stating how amazing his latest photo is. Even Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Nanda took to the comments section and expressed her love for him by adding a red heart emoji. Take a look at some of the reactions to Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of two of his movies namely Brahmastra and Runway 24 that are expected to release this year. On the other hand, he is also gearing up for his other upcoming films namely Goodbye, Uunchai, Jhund, Butterfly along with an untitled film, helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan