Amitabh Bachchan Marks 45 Years Of 'Khoon Pasina', Recalls Memories From Shooting Sets

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has a prolific career recently celebrated 45 years of his iconic film Khoon Pasina. The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from the sets while recalling the time when he fought with a live Tiger.

The film Khoon Pasina, starring Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vinod Khanna, was released on January 21, 1977. The Rakesh Kumar directorial featured other veteran stars including Nirupa Roy, Helen, Kader Khan, and Asrani.

The iconic film Khoon Pasina was among the super hit films of the legendary actor. The movie was so popular that it was remade in Tamil and Telugu as well. The Telugu remake was named Tiger, with NT Rama Rao in the lead, while the Tamil remake was named Siva, with South Indian superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film was also special for the actor as it was during the production when his son-actor Abhishek was born.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 45 years of Khoon Pasina

Amitabh took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets while detailing the exciting moments that occurred during the production. "When this jacket was given to me by the costume department, I had no idea that I would have to fight with a real tiger," Amitabh wrote alongside a photo of himself wearing it. “You have no idea how dangerous or powerful a tiger is. That was a memorable moment in my life, and I will never forget it," said the actor on Instagram.

The captivating fight scene between Amitabh Bachchan and the Tiger was so captivating that the audience in the cinema hall held their breath and watched. The story of the film revolves around Shiva / Tiger is the local criminal don in his part of the town where he lives with his mother. His mother wants him to marry settle down, and give up his criminal activities. Shiva meets with Chanda and both are attracted to each other, and soon get married. Chanda is appalled at the way Shiva leads his life, with everyone around petrified of him. She asks Shiva to give up his criminal activities, and get a job.

This film’s music was composed by the popular duo of Kalyan Ji and Anand Ji. Amitabh and Rekha’s on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated by the audience particularly when the song Main Teri Ho Gayi, Tu Mera Ho Gaya, and more left the fans hooked on to it.

Image: Instagraam/boxofficewala/Amitabh Bachchan