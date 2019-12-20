Amitabh Bachchan Meets Olga Tokarczuk In Wroclaw, Shares Insights On India-Poland Equation

Amitabh Bachchan’s father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was honoured by the Polish community days after his 112th birth anniversary. The veteran actor had conveyed how honoured he had felt with the citizenz had showered on him. The memorial event was not all that happened on the Shahenshah’s visit to Poland. He even met Nobel Prize Winner Olga Tokarczuk in the country. The duo spoke highly about the relationship between the two countries during their interaction.

As per a report on ANI, Amitabh Bachchan and Olga Tokarczuk held concrete discussions on the relation between India and Poland in the field of Literature. Tokarczuk had won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2018. This was after the President of Wroclaw, Jacek Sutryk had invited the Paa star to visit the city in March. Sutryk said that the meeting between Bachchan and Tokarczuk was ‘symbolic’ since Wroclaw has been announced as UNESCO city of literature. He added that there were many things that connected the two countries like culture, literature and cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan was quoted as saying that spending time in the city and the people was an ‘extraordinary experience’ for him. He added that it would be a pleasure for him to come back. The 77-year-old added that he was ‘deeply moved’ with the love the people showered on his father and India. Big B added that he requested the President to allow him promote the city. He also conveyed his wish to show Wroclaw to his family.

Honour for Big B and his father

The star was honoured with the Decoration of Honor Meritorious for Polish Culture and a Medal of the '300th Anniversary of the University of Wroclaw' during his visit. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared how he was touched with a prayer service being held for his father. A commemorative sculpture depicting the late poet’s picture too was unveiled at the Wroclaw center. He had termed it as an ‘honour.’

