Amitabh Bachchan Misses Holi Festivities At Jalsa Due To His Injuries

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently suffered injuries while shooting on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad, will not be playing Holi this year. He was reportedly shooting for an action sequence when the cartilage of his rib broke, leading to a muscle tear on the right rib cage. He was then rushed to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad city, post which he was taken back to Mumbai. The Sholay star is currently recovering at his home in Jalsa and recently he opened up about how he was unable to participate in the Holi festivities at his house.

In his latest blog, Amitabh wrote a note saying, "languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day .. and the gaiety of Holi that was celebrated with such vigour and in such fine fettle, has gone amiss .. has been so for years now .."

He added, "The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again... I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present .."

While the Goodbye actor has refrained from doing any physical activity, in his blog post, he added that he does not like to be referred to in the 'glorious epithets' and wrote, "I dislike being referred to in the glorious epithets that are constructed in my introduction or in a reference .. sadi ke mahanayak , the greatest actor of the century .. no .. no such adjectives please .. just a simple name will do... "

About Amitabh Bachchan's film Project K

Project K is an upcoming Indian science fiction movie that is directed and written by Nag Ashwin. The film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and is shot in both Hindi and Telugu languages. While fans are anticipating watching this film, it will be starring popular showbiz actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.