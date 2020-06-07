Amitabh Bachchan's Most-liked Photos On Instagram You Must Check Out

Amitabh Bachchan is known to be quite active on social media. The actor has over 17 million followers on Instagram and constantly keeps his fans entertained and updated about his daily activities. Scrolling through the megastar's Instagram page, one can see that he has often shared throwback pictures and also shared several BTS pictures from his sets. With all that said now, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's most liked photos on Instagram:

Amitabh Bachchan's most-liked Instagram photos

Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting story to mark his 47th marriage anniversary. Big B even recollected his movie Zanjeer which played a huge role in his marriage. The Sholay actor took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of wedding photos. Amitabh Bachchan accompanied the photo with an interesting caption and revealed some old secrets. He captioned the post, ''47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!'' and the photo grabbed over one million likes on Instagram in just a day.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's 'Wazir': Making Of The Popular Song, 'Atrangi Yaari'

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the veteran actor seems to be spending his time doing productive things like maintaining his fitness routines by working out at home. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a selfie in which he can be seen wearing a bandana on his head. ''Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! 🏋️‍♂️🏋️💪💪'', he wrote the caption and the post gained a whopping 1.4 million likes.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Unforgettable Collaborations With Ram Gopal Varma

This is yet another photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram that grabbed massive attention. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen twinning outfits in red and white combination. Big B shared a collage of photos with Abhishek Bachchan where the two can be seen sporting red and white kurta-pyjama. Sharing the post, Big B captioned: ''बड़े मियाँ तो बड़े मियाँ , छोटे मियाँ सुभान अल्लाह ! When the Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your Friend ..!! How ya doin’ buddy ! Joi Bangla .. Joi ‘Bob Biswas ‘🤗👏🤣👍'' The very first line of the caption shared by Big B is from the actor's 1989 flick titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

ALSO READ | Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

The actor, time and again, cracks up fans with his great sense of humour and this post shared by him is quite the proof. The post shows Bachchan sporting a red and orange jacket. Sharing the selfie that grabbed over one million views, he wrote: ''Colourful at work .. too much colour happening .. the blues first and now the reds and ‘santara’🤣🤣'' Have a look:

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.