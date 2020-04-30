Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Horror Movies You Must Check Out

Amitabh Bachchan turned into a superstar after his films, Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay. He continued to earn acclaim with his later works like Badla, Bhootnath and more. The actor has worked in several genres in Bollywood, along with horror. The longstanding host of television series Kaun Banega Crorepati has a small list in this genre. Here are Amitabh Bachchan's horror films:

Darna Zaroori Hai

J.D. Chakravarthi, Manish Gupta-directed film Darna Zaroori Hai is about five children who take shelter in a spooky bungalow from rain. There they meet an old woman who tells them six different scary stories. The movie is penned by Ashish Deo, Manish Gupta and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, and Anil Kapoor.

The movie scored 5.4 stars on IMDb. According to IMDb, Amitabh Bachchan completed his shoot in one day and he didn't charge any money for his work. Darna Zaroori Hai is the first horror film of Amitabh Bachchan. For unfortunate reasons, the film went on hold for sometime after it was ready. Darna Zaroori Hai is the sequel of Darna Mana Hai. Randeep Hooda and Ram Gopal Verma were into continuous clashes during the shooting of the film. According to IMDb, the six different stories were directed by six different directors.

Bhootnath

Bhootnath is about a family who moves into a new house and witnesses a ghost who wants to move them out of this house. But soon the ghost and the little kid become friends and the little boy changes his outlook forever. The movie scored 6.3 stars on IMDb. The sequel of the movie was made later. When Vivek Sharma narrated the script to Amitabh Bachchan, reportedly, there was no reaction received from Amitabh. But he had already decided to make the film.

Hum Kaun Hai?

The Ravi Sharma Shankar film Hum Kaun Hai? released in 2004. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra in the lead roles. The plot of the story is about Sandra William, which is played by Dimple Kapadia, has to live in a house with darkness as her children are allergic to sunlight. She starts feeling the presence of someone in her house and decides to take priest help. Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan both made a guest appearance in the film. They came together to work after 23 years, their last movie then was Ram and Balram (1980).

