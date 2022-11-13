Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Director Rakesh Kumar's Demise; Here's Why He Won't Attend Funeral

The Indian film industry lost another veteran, filmmaker Rakesh Sharma, on November 10, 2022, at 81. The late director was known for several blockbuster movies, such as Mr Natwarlal, Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, and Yaarana. The director's death has seemingly left Amitabh Bachchan heartbroken as he expressed his grief in his blog. The actor also explained why he is hesitant to attend the late filmmaker's funeral.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rakesh Sharma have worked together in several projects, including Mr Natwarlal and Yaarana. In his blog, the Jhund actor revealed he shared a special bond with Sharma and penned praise of him. He called Sharma a kind-hearted human who would always ensure the artists he worked with does not face any kind of inconvenience.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "One by one they all leave.. But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget."

Big B continued, "His sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana.. his complete faith in his worth .. and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.."

"A most affable and kind hearted human , ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced..!" the actor added.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is hesitant to attend Sharma's funeral

Amitabh Bachchan continued and revealed that he is hesitant to attend Sharma's funeral as he will not be able to look at his mortal remains.

He wrote, "No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh!" The Runway 34 actor further credited the late filmmaker for the success of many actors. He wrote, "You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered .. !"

In concluding his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Sad news percolates on some other near and dear too .. but life challenges each hour and you get up bruised and damaged to brush off the injuries and walk .. then canter .. and finally run .. !!"

