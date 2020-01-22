Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' To Clash With THESE Films, Here Is All You Need To Know

Jhund is an upcoming inspiring film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO Slum Soccer. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as the retired sports teacher and founder of Slum Soccer. The film directed by Nagraj Manjule is a biographical sports-drama.

The plot of Jhund

Slum Soccer is a Nagpur-based organisation (NGO) committed to the upliftment of needy children by football matches. In Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of the retired sports professor who motivates street children to form a football team. The movie also shows how Amitabh keeps underprivileged children away from drugs and crime by building an entire team of these children to play soccer.

When will Jhund be released?

The film was earlier scheduled and all set to release on September 20, 2019. This date was tweeted by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. But then later the release date was postponed to December 13, 2019.

Then again on January 21, 2020, the movie Jhund release date was declared to be May 8, 2020. And now on January 21, 2020, the official teaser of Jhund was launched by the T-Series.

The cast of the movie Jhund

Other than Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the film stars Vicky Kadian, Ganesh Deshmukh, and Akash Thosar. Vicky Kadian plays the role of Vijay Barse's child in the movie. This movie is the second collaboration of Akash, Vicky, and Ganesh after their Marathi film (Sairat). Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar produced Jhund.

Clashes with Jhund

Jhund is likely to clash with movies like Coolie No.1 this year along withThe Girl On The Train remake, and Dil Bechara movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi which also release on May 8, 2020.

