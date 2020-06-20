Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Are Directed By Shakti Samanta

Amitabh Bachchan has often worked with some popular filmmakers, producers, and actors, including directors like Shakti Samanta. Samanta is known for his films like Howrah Bridge, Kati Patang, China Town, Kashmir Ki Kali, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Amanush, Anuraag, and several others. With all that said now, read about the collaborations of Amitabh Bachchan and Barsaat Ki Ek Raat director, Shakti Samanta.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies directed by Shakti Samanta

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat - Anusandhan

Barsaat Ki Ek Raat marked the second and last collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and the director, Shakti Samanta. The long-awaited reunion of the duo got released in the year 1981. The smash-hit Barsaat Ki Ek Raat features Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The 1981 film also features Utpat Dutt in key roles.

Helmed by Shakti Samanta, the film received widespread acclaim for its storyline and writing. Big B essayed the role of ACP Abhijeet Rai in both the versions of the movie, that is Hindi as well as Bengali.

The movie was filmed in two languages, Hindi and Bengali and they were filmed at the same time. The Bengali version, titled Anusandhan became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. And the film was loaded with several hit classic songs.

Some of the unforgettable classic songs are Apne Pyar Ke Sapne Sach Hue and Kaliram Ka Khul Gaya Pol. The lyrics for the soundtrack were penned by Anand Bakshi and the music is composed by Rahul Dev Burman.

The Great Gambler

Starring Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh, Shakti Samanta's 1979 action-thriller, The Great Gambler shed light on international gangsters and secret agents of various nations. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Jay / CID Inspector Vijay. On the other hand, Zeenat Aman plays the role of Shabnam and Neetu Singh portrays the role of Mala in the flick.

The film was shot at different locations. Some of the locations featured in the flick include Cairo, Lisbon, Venice, Rome, and several parts of Goa. Critics praised the film for its action sequences executed perfectly by Amitabh Bachchan, the direction, the cinematography as well as the soundtrack. Check out the trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan below:

