Amitabh Bachchan's 'Anand' And Other Movies Where He Played The Role Of A Doctor

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen making a special appearance in Ghoomketu and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and he will next appear in Brahmastra and Jhund. The actor has played several kinds of role in his career, including a gangster, lawyer, police officer, and so on. With all that said now, here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's movies where he performed the role of a doctor:

Amitabh Bachchan's movies where he played the role of a doctor

Anand

The movie is helmed and produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The 1971 drama movie features Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, and Ramesh Deo in pivotal roles. The film, which won several awards and accolades, features Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a young doctor named Dr. Bhaskar Banerjee.

The movie is considered to be a timeless classic by several critics and fans. The dialogues for the movie has been penned by the prominent Indian director-writer Gulzar.

Mrityudaata

Directed by Mehul Kumar, the 1997 movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Deepak Tijori, and Arbaaz Ali Khan in the key roles. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Dr Ram Prasad Ghayal, who has a successful history of operations throughout his career. The soundtrack composed by Anand-Milind, which included songs like Na Na Na Na Re, and Kabhi Khushiyon Ki Sargam, was also highly successful.

Bemisal

Bemisal, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, and Vinod Mehra in pivotal roles, is another Amitabh Bachchan movie directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Big B essayed the double roles of Dr. Sudhir Roy and Adhir Roy, who are shown as brothers in the movie. The 1982 classic has songs like Kitni Khoobsoorat Yeh Tasveer Hai, Kisi Baat Par Main Kisi Se, and others, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Amit Kumar. It gained massive attention and the songs of the film are even popular today.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

This 2002 movie featuring Bachchan as Dr. Rastogi was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Afzal Khan. Along with Bachchan, the movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai in key roles.

Rastogi is shown playing an interesting character of a doctor who diagnoses Munna Bhai with ''love virus'' and suggested that it can be cured only with love. The chemistry between Big B's character and Sanjay Dutt's character was widely appreciated by the audience and critics.

