Amitabh Bachchan Once Gave Unfiltered Reaction To Ranveer Singh’s Suit, Said ‘son You…’

Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky and unique fashion choices. However, it seems not everyone in the film industry approves of his eccentric outfits. During a recent event, the 83 actor revealed that Amitabh Bachchan once made an unexpected comment about his costly suit.

3 things you need to know

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Amitabh Bachchan soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

Big B recently attended the San Diego Comic-Con virtually.

Amitabh Bachchan's unfiltered reaction to Ranveer Singh's outfit

During a recent interview, Ranveer was asked if he has ever regretted wearing an outlandish outfit in public. Answering the question, the actor said that such a thing has happened. He revealed that Big B once disapproved of one of his suits.

“I have. There was one suit that was pretty costly and we were at a discussion and Amitabh Bachchan was at that event too. I thought I was wearing the best suit of the world and when I asked Big B, ‘Sir, how do I look?’ He said, ‘ Son, you are looking like a plant’," said Ranveer.

(A picture of Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh from an award show | Image: Twitter)

This revelation has gone viral shortly after Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were show stopper for Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show. It was attened by several celebs, including Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and others.

Ranveer Singh is set for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, has garnered attention with his lively avatar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film marks his second collaboration with Alia Bhatt after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. RARKPK also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It is slated to open in theatres on July 28. This will be Ranveer's first release after Cirkus, which bombed at the box office.