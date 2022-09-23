Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava’s death was a great blow to the entertainment industry with stars pouring in their heartfelt tributes. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian passed away on September 21 after battling for life at AIIMS in New Delhi. Paying tribute to Raju Srivastava through his blog, Amitabh Bachchanrecalled sending a voice note for an ailing Raju.

Srivastava was often seen mimicking the veteran actor on various stage shows and had even expressed his fondness for the legendary star. For the unversed, the comedian even got his first major break courtesy of his resemblance to the cinema icon and his impersonations of him. In fact, he was known as ‘Junior Bachchan’ in his early days.

Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Raju Srivastava

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and even recalled how he had sent a voice note to Srivastava's family to help them with the stand-up artiste's treatment. “Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones .. they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition... I did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

Remembering Raju Srivastava’s work, the actor added, “His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us .. it was unique, open frank and filled with humour .. he smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s.”

The stand-up comic, who passed away on Wednesday after 41 days of hospitalisation, was an ardent fan of Bachchan since his teens. As a child, Srivastava would never miss a Bachchan movie and often bunked school to watch his idol on screen. He got his first major break because he resembled the Big B and his ability to impersonate the cinema icon.

As per various media reports, Srivastava, first came to Mumbai in 1982 when Bachchan sustained a near-fatal injury while shooting for the film Coolie. He just wanted to get a glimpse of the main man. Srivastava joined the crowds outside the Breach Candy Hospital where Bachchan was admitted and prayed for the actor's life.

IMAGE: PTI