Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up On Hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'; Says 'Every Day I Am Scared'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved television shows in India, which is all set to enter its 14th season. KBC 14 will kickstart on August 7, clocking India’s Independence day celebrations with guests like Aamir Khan, Sunil Chetri, MC Mary Kom and others.

Ahead of the season premiere, the superstar spoke about how he preps for the show, revealing that his 'hands and legs shake' after coming on sets. He mentioned that while he's nervous and scared, the audience's love constantly motivates him.

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati

During a media interaction, Amitabh responded to a question by Indian Express, revealing why he has been hosting KBC since its inception in 2000. He said, "The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season."

He also opened up about preparing for the show and mentioned, "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show motivates us to take it forward.”

The latest instalment of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 7 on Sony Entertainment Channel. Promos of the inaugural episode have been released by makers. Take a look.

