Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Contenstant's Debt 'with Added Interest'

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved television shows in India, the current season of which was finally aired on Saturday, August 7. The first episode of the show was graced by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and two Indian Army officers. On August 8, the show saw the first contestant, who was Professor Dhulichand Agarwal. Meanwhile, Big B was quite impressed by his knowledge and his bewitching personality. He surprised the actor with an incident from the 70s as he explained that the actor owed him Rs. 10.

Amitabh Bachchan pays off Dhulichand's debt with interest

While speaking to Big B on the show, Dhulichand revealed an interesting detail from his life. Dhulichand shared that Amitabh Bachchan owes him money since 1970. He goes on narrating, “I desired to see your film Muqaddar ka Sikandar. I managed to procure Rs 10 somehow and traveled miles to a theatre after making all possible calculations on how this Rs 10, would be spent or be enough for the film to be seen, I stood for hours, with the Rs 10 and by the time my turn came to the Box Office window, a rush for tickets and the stampede of the audience, resulted in the Police being summoned. I got pushed as police did a ‘lathi charge’ to disperse the crowd". He further added "I fell to the ground and had a head injury. I swore never to see your film again and wished to narrate this incident in front of you and hoped one day perhaps we could see the film together.”

Big B called him and gave him Rs. 20 note and said, ‘with added interest’. He also promised to watch the film with him. The actor also exchanged seats with the contestant on his wish. Amitabh Bachchan said that it is really a hot seat. The game ended for the day with Dhulichand winning Rs. 50 lakh. Meanwhile, earlier the host, Amitabh Bachchan before premiering the show opened up about preparing for the show and mentioned, "My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself", he said.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan