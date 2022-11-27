Last Updated:

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To Vikram Gokhale, Tabassum: 'Artists Of Huge Merit Leave Us Day By Day'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said the stage is desolated by the absence of artists of huge merit like Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Tabassum, Amitabh Bachchan, Vikram Gokhale

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI


Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said the stage is desolated by the absence of artists of huge merit like Vikram Gokhale and Tabassum.

Gokhale, known for several Marathi and Hindi films including the Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), passed away on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77.

Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste in several Hindi classics such as "Baiju Bawra" and "Mughal-e-Azam", and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan", died last week following cardiac arrest. She was 78.

READ | Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon & more condole actor Vikram Gokhale's demise: 'Shine on Sir'

Bachchan took to his blog to remember Gokhale and Tabassum.

"The days are lined with sadness.. friends and colleagues.. artists of huge merit, leave us day by day.. and we listen, see and pray.. Tabassum .. Vikram Gokhle and some dear ones that are close and known ..

READ | PM Modi remembers 'versatile actor' Vikram Gokhale; offers condolences to his family

"They came to us in our lives.. they played their parts and left the stage empty forlorn and desolate by their absence .. (sic)," the veteran star wrote on his blog.

READ | Work on movie over Ram Mandir history begins; Megastar Amitabh Bachchan approached

After "Agneepath", Bachchan and Gokhale also co-starred in the 1992 film "Khuda Gawah". In 2020, Bachchan played himself in the Marathi film "AB Ani CD" starring Gokhale. The duo played childhood friends in the Milind Lele directorial.

READ | Delhi HC bars unauthorised usage of Amitabh Bachchan's name, voice & image

In a previous blog post, Bachchan had described Tabassum as an "effervescent" all-rounder.

".. they all leave us one by one .. and it is beyond comprehension .. you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind .. and they ever remain an image of the time .. unchanged, unfettered and in the freedom of free .. and then they leave , and it cannot be fathomed .." he had written. PTI RDS RDS RDS

READ | Amitabh Bachchan remembers Raju Srivastava on 'KBC'; comedian's family expresses gratitude

(IMAGE: PTI/ ANI)

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT