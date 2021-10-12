Amitabh Bachchan Pens Beautiful Note; Thanks Fans, Family & Colleagues For Birthday Wishes

As the entire film fraternity and fans of Amitabh Bachchan extended their heartfelt wishes for the actor on the occasion of his 79th birthday on October 11, he posted an overwhelming note of gratitude to thank them all.

Many fans and celebrity artists, including Amitabh Bachchan's family members, took to social media and wished the actor by sharing beautiful pictures and words.

Amitabh Bachchan thanks everyone for birthday greetings

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram and Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen wearing a white kurta with a piece of yellow cloth around his neck. He can also be seen wearing a garland with a gleeful smile on his face.

As he took to his Instagram handle, he shared a note in his caption stating that he will never be able to repay for the love everyone gives him. he also mentioned how he will never be able to fathom their affection and expressed his gratitude towards the love he received from everyone. He wrote, "… my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection ..your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them , but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response ..आभार स्नेह (sic)"

Amitabh Bachchan, who enjoys a fan following of more than 46 million on Twitter, also penned a note for his Twitter fans in which he thanked them all for the wishes and said how it would be harder to respond to each and every one individually.

T 4058 - it shall be impossible to fathom the love of the well wishers .. and harder still to respond to each individually .. but, here on this page my gracious thanks to all that have sent greetings ..

My love .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/S23I1Sm3YA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2021

Many of the artists from Bollywood took to their official social media handles on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan birthday and wished the actor. Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter, Navya and many others extended heartwarming wishes for the actor. Other artists from the film fraternity who wished him included Lata Mangeshkar, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, and Akshay Kumar.

(Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)