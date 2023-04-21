Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note On Pamela Chopra's Demise: Life Came To Standstill

Singer and mother of director Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra, Pamela Chopra died of pneumonia at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday (Apr 20). After making a visit to the Chopra residence to offer his condolences on Pamela’s demise, Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note on his blog on the same day. The actor reminisced the days he spent with Pamela during film shoots.

In the blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work, the work itself ... all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping, the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance.”

Remembering Pamela, he added, "In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough."

More about Pamela Chopra's death

Pamela Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for the last 15 days. In an interview with PTI, Dr Prahlad who was treating the singer said, "She passed away early this morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU. On the work front, Pamela sang songs including Ghar Aaja Pardesi, Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat, Main Sasural Nahin Jaoongi, Jag Gaya Jag Gaya, and Khud Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha among others.