Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Post For His 'pride', Granddaughter Navya Naveli

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather. The actor shares a strong bond with his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. He recently showered her with praises via social media and also shared a video of Navya playing the piano.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note for his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. The megastar revealed how Navya is his pride and listed a plethora of skills she has. He posted a collage of Navya playing the piano and added a monochrome photo of himself on the side. In the caption, he wrote, "Navya on the Piano.. the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self-taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you my dearest ❤️ Who says daughters are not an asset to the family !!!". Navya reacted to the post and wrote, "Love you Nana".

Amitabh Bachchan on Navya Naveli's graduation

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan had expressed he is a proud grandfather. Big B penned a special note for Navya Naveli when she graduated in 2020. The actor posted a slow-motion video of Navya Naveli and penned how he was proud of her achievement. He wrote, "Granddaughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU💕💕💕💕".

Last year, on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda shared an adorable photo with Big B. She also revealed how she is upset with the megastar's not-so-good charades skills. She began her caption with a line from Amitabh Bachchan's movie. She wrote, "the line will always start from where you stand🤍 happy birthday to the greatest of all time but worst charades player ever. I love you nana!".

Image: Inastagram/@navyananda