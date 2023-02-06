Amitabh Bachchan Says Son Abhishek Proved Naysayers Wrong; Calls Him 'pride Of His Family'

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 47th birthday yesterday (February 5). On the special occasion, veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a long note for his son. He mentioned that Abhishek has proved the naysayers wrong by trying his best to deliver a spectacular performance despite all the trolling and criticism he faced.

In his blog, the Goodbye actor penned, "And Abhishek for the 5th Feb 2023 .. and his 47th .. and how time has flown by .. going back in time all the memories of the day and the several days that kept giving us the joy and the pride and the pleasure of Abhishek .. and now to see him achieve his worth through his hard work, quietly, and proving all the naysayers wrong .. !"

"It is a delight for a Father for his Son but mostly for the Son who has through the dint of his hard work and perseverance shown the mettle of his calibre and his confidence .. That is the pride that one honours," he added.

Amitabh Bachchan says Abhishek Bachchan defied norms

In his long note, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that his son Abhishek Bachchan proved his success by making his own choices and defying the norms. He also shared an incident wherein the Guru actor proved his teammates wrong by winning a Kabaddi Championship despite all the biased reporting and negative opinions against him and the team. He further shared how everyone on the team considered Abhishek a weak and incapable player.

Amitabh Bachchan addressed Abhishek as the 'Pride of his family'

Amitabh Bachchan addressed Abhishek as a 'Pride of his family' and a 'Pride for the Father'. In his note, he praised the Dhoom actor for his choice of film stories and crew. He said that Abhishek bagged the 'Best Actor' award for his role in Dasvi and received universal appreciation. Bachchan also praised his son for going through a complete transformation and doing something he has never done before.

"And then to be the at the top of the MOFN .. the Mood Of The Nation list ... that is a true reflection of his standing ..A pride of the family .. a pride for the Father," he added.