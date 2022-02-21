It seems that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is having a great time shooting for his next film Project K with superstar Prabhas. From their social media banter to sets shenanigans, the two stalwarts have left fans hooked on to social media for more such fun. After the two exchanged pleasantries on social media, Amitabh thanked the Baahubali star for treating with scrumptious food.

This will be the first time when the two will be sharing screen space as they started shooting for the film recently. After Pabahs had shared his hour to work with Amitabh on Twitter, the latter penned a humorous post for him. Amitabh Bachchan was treated with some home-cooked food from Prabhas and the legendary actor could not control it and thanked him with a special post.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a special post for co-star Prabhas

He shared his experience and penned a note for Prabhas. While thanking him for the treat, Amitabh wrote, “‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious... And your compliments beyond digestible.”

Earlier, Prabhas had made a special post for Big B. He shared a classy throwback photo of the superstar and wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir! (sic).” Sr Bachchan had also mentioned how honoured he was to work with Prabhas. He had tweeted, “T 4196 – … first day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent, and his extreme humility.. to imbibe to learn .. !! (sic)”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Apart from Project K, the iconic actor will next be seen in the film Jhund. He even has Brahmastra, Goodbye, Runway 24, and the remake of The Intern. On the other hand, Prabhas has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Salaar, Adipurush, and more in his kitty.

Image: PTI/Facebook/Prabhas