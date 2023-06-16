Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Shoot For Section 84, Says He Feels 'a Bit Saddened'

Amitabh Bachchan starrer courtroom drama Section 84 shoot wrap was announced today (June 15). The Piku actor has penned a note on shoot completion. Diana Penty, who stars in the film alongside Amitabh Bachchan, also took to her social media to share the news.

3 things you need to know

Section 84 is a courtroom drama expected to release later this year.

Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur star in the film together.

The movie is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, making it his third collaboration with Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan pens note on the completion of Section 84

Taking to his Instagram, the 80-years old actor shared a selfie of himself from the car. In the picture, the actor is looking rather sad. He penned a note on the completion of the film writing, “A bit saddened that one is over”.

(Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself after the wrap of Section 84. Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

In his caption, he also mentioned how he is off to another project about which he does not know yet. In the photo, he donned a graphic jacket with a quirky head scarf. In the comment section of the post, fans and well-wishers of the actor showered home with good wishes.

Diana Penty announces Section 84 shoot wrap

Previously, actress Diana Penty also shared pictures from the sets of the film. The series of pictures featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. She also shared glimpses from inside her vanity van and from her makeup sessions.

(Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty pose at the Section 84 shoot wrap. Image: Diana Penty/Instagram)

Along with the pictures, the Cocktail actress also penned a note for the cast and crew of the film. In the caption, she mentioned how working with Amitabh Bachchan was ‘the most enriching experience’ of her career. She also expressed gratitude to the filmmaker for ‘bringing the whole thing together so beautifully’.