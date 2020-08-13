Amitabh Bachchan Plants Trees On Mother's Birth Anniversary; See Excerpts From His Blog

Amitabh Bachchan is back home after getting discharged from the hospital. The legendary actor who is quite active on social media thanked his fans for their prayers as he gave an update about his health. Recently, on mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary, the actor planted two trees. He wrote how the two trees that he planted, the Bakul and the Bahava, known for their unique flowers resembled uniqueness that his mother Teji Bachchan signified.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan's Befitting Reply To Fan Asking To Reflect Responsibility Through Words

Amitabh Bachchan writes about the trees he planted on his mother's birth anniversary

‘….. à¤œà¥‹ à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤µà¥‡ à¤‰à¤œà¤¡à¤¼à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ , à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤•à¥ƒà¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥‡ à¤œà¤¡à¤¼ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥‡ ; à¤ªà¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤‰à¤œà¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤•à¥‹ , à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¬à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¬ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ ? … à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤…à¤à¤§à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ªà¤° , à¤¦à¥€à¤µà¤¾ à¤œà¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¤¬ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ ?’

Amitabh Bachchan started his blog with a short poem dedicating it to the uniqueness and essence of his mother, Teji Bachchan. When translated in English, the poem means - "They that are settled, get uprooted due to harsh conditions, but when was it not allowed to resettle the uprooted? The night is surely dark but when did anyone stop you from lighting a lamp?"

Amitabh Bachchan shared many pictures from his garden, while he specially planted the ‘Bakul’ and the ‘Bahava’ tree to guard over her. He mentioned how his mother always smelled nice and how she loved the flowers and gardens at their residence. He stated that each of their residences would always have flowers and plants because his mother loved them.

He also mentioned that he is planning to rebuild all the uprooted plants at his Prateeksha home as well as in Jalsa if space permits. He mentioned that he plans to plant fragrant flowering plants near Jalsa, near the gate so that the well-wishers who visit him every Sunday, receive a fragrant greeting.

Image credits: Amitabh Bachchan blog

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Criticism, Says 'it Goes Hand In Hand With Achievements'

Abhishek Bachchan also recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of grandmother Teji Bachchan. He captioned the post saying "Happy Birthday Dadi." Teji Bachchan passed away in the year 2007.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At Troll With Long Post On Charity: 'I Weep As I Put This Out'

Amitabh Bachchan latest updates on social media

Amitabh Bachchan has recently been discharged from the hospital along with son Abhishek Bachchan as they recovered from COVID-19. Both are back home at Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan has always been active and vocal about social issues on his social media and his blog. Recently, Amitabh took a dig at all the trolls and expressed his opinion about individuals who have a knack for spreading negativity through a sarcastic poem on his blog. The legendary actor also hit back at some hate-mongers on social media after he was questioned about his charitable work. He even recently shared a sarcastic poem for his trolls where he wrote - "Yesterday did I shed tears over my weakness; today my spell of mirthful laughter sheds bountiful tears".

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan And Anushka Sharma Wish Bosco Martis For His Film 'Rocket Gang'

Promo image credit: Amitabh Bachchan blog & Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.