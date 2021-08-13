Amitabh Bachchan Posts All-new Promo Of Upcoming Mystery Thriller 'Chehre'

With two weeks to go for the release of Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to share an all-new promo of the upcoming film. The promo features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in prominent roles, while Rhea Chakraborty makes a few appearances as well. Bachchan tweeted, ‘Jitne #Chehre utne naqaab, muzrim bas ek aur doshi hazaar? Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 27th August…’

Chehre’s all-new promo

The promo featured Amitabh Bachchan narrating a dialogue about how the innocent often get punished, but the guilty get off scot-free. The promo is only 23 seconds long and features Chakraborty twice. The actor is seen for the first time in the promo lighting a candle and then in a short sequence with Emraan Hashmi standing behind her. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Hashmi seem to be engaging in an intense conversation in the brand-new promo.

On Thursday, August 12, Bachchan took to his Twitter account to share another promo with his fans. In the promo, he warned those guilty of any crime to be careful. He hinted that an ominous game can be played with anyone. He captioned the video, ‘CAUTION⚠️ You have been warned!Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai. #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you.’

Chehre is helmed by Rumi Jafry and will engage the audience with the mystery and thrill behind its plot. The film will also feature Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in integral roles. The film was set to release in April this year, but was delayed owing to the increasing COVID cases in the country. Currently, Chehre is all geared up to make its theatrical release on August 27.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming films

Apart from Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan has a few films in the pipeline. The actor will be seen taking on a role in the upcoming film, Mayday. He will star opposite Ajay Devgn once again, after his roles with the actor in Major Saab and Khakee. The actor will also star in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

